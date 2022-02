Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th Street Thursday, February 10 at approximately 8:46 a.m., in reference to the report of shots fired. A 32-year-old female was transported to Genesis Hospitals by private vehicle for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th Street in reference to the report of shots fired. (photo: Katrina Rose)

This incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.