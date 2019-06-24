Police investigating shooting in Kewanee, two people injured

Two people are recovering from a shooting early Sunday morning in Kewanee.

The Kewanee Police Department told Local 4 News officers were called to North Vine Street shortly before 1 a.m. June 23.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center before transported to Peoria.

A 26-year-old woman was also found with blunt force injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s.

Both of their conditions are unknown as of Monday morning.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is leading up the investigation with Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processing the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.