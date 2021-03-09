Police investigating shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street on Tuesday around 2 p.m.
According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, the only reporter at the scene, multiple casing have been found.
Also, the Crime Scene Unit is on scene to help with the investigation.
