Police investigating shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street on March 9, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, the only reporter at the scene, multiple casing have been found.

Also, the Crime Scene Unit is on scene to help with the investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport. Police have the intersection of Iowa and Kirkwood blocked off. Multiple casings have been found. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/pEqQ1j00ay — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 9, 2021