An accident at the intersection of 25th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island had traffic blocked off in each direction for at least two hours on Tuesday night.

Rock Island police responded to the accident around 8 PM. An Illinois State trooper and two Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted Rock Island Police and Fire Departments.

There is no word on injuries at this time. We’ll provide updates as we get them here on OurQuadCities.com.