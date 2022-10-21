Police in Morrison, Ill., announced Friday morning that the public should avoid the area in the 500 Block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, due to an ongoing police investigation.

There is no threat to the public, and more information will be posted in a news release later this morning, police said.

An area near Northside Elementary School in Morrison, Ill., is currently closed.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s release.

There is NO active threat to the community. An area near Northside Elementary School in Morrison is currently closed while law enforcement officers from several agencies are still processing the scene, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

This will result in some temporary disruption of traffic in that area. Again, there is no active threat to the community, he said.