Police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect involved in teen’s death

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old last week.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department on Monday announced they have obtained an arrest warrant for Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, with a bond set at $1 million.

Lard is described as Black, about 5’ 6,” 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Rock Island police responded to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 16-year-old Dylan McCalester, had sustained a gunshot wound before the crash. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to UnityPoint Health, where he died.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide case or the whereabouts of Lard to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.