Police K9 receives protective vest from national non-profit

A Clinton County Police K9 received a bullet and stab-proof protective vest this week. A national non-profit organization, “Vested Interest in K9s,” chose Griz as a recipient of this gear.

Griz is a 3-year-old German Sheppard, certified to help the Clinton Police Department with “apprehension and narcotics” work. His partner, Officer Sean Patterson, submitted Griz’s application for the grant.

The bulletproof vests typically cost between $1,700 and $2,200.

Patterson says the K9 is an integral member of the force and deserves this protection.

“We’ve found a lot of narcotics and taken them off the streets. We’ve done a couple successful tracks one of which we found an attempted murder,” Patterson said.

Griz traveled all the way from Hungary for his work. His partner uses Dutch commands to speak with him. Patterson explained how the work Griz does can be dangerous.

“I’ve got that protection already. So anytime we go out together, especially in high-risk situations, him having this additional protection is huge,” Patterson said.

When he’s not working, Griz still enjoys playing around outside — just being a dog.

“He really enjoys chasing around a tennis bal. He’s very fun-loving and likes to run the fence with neighbors dogs just all around enjoys being outside,” Patterson said.