Police locate ‘potential incendiary device’ in vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Geneseo Police Chief

The Geneseo Police Department evacuated residents and City Hall after a “potential incendiary device” was located in a vehicle connected to Tuesday’s standoff that ended when a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force member shot and killed a man who had earlier fired on Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Jeffrey Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, had fired a shotgun at the deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the day.

Police are asking the public to “stay clear of the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss