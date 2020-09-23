Police locate ‘potential incendiary device’ in vehicle

The Geneseo Police Department evacuated residents and City Hall after a “potential incendiary device” was located in a vehicle connected to Tuesday’s standoff that ended when a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force member shot and killed a man who had earlier fired on Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Jeffrey Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, had fired a shotgun at the deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the day.

Police are asking the public to “stay clear of the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue.”