Rock Island Police Department has posted an alert on its Facebook page about preventing thefts of vehicles – especially Kias and Hyundais.

The Quad Cities, the post says, is seeing a rash of vehicle thefts “in which the steering columns are being forced open and the vehicle is able to be started without the use of a key.”

“At this time, only Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted due to a weakness in their design,” the post says.

Police say drivers should always lock their car doors when they are away from their vehicles. “These thieves are only able to access the steering column and steal your car if they can get into your vehicle,” the post says.

“Remember QC, simply making sure your car is locked will prevent most cars from being burglarized or stolen.”

For more about the Lock It Down QC! program, visit here.