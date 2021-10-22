Police looking for man connected to September home invasion, battering incident

A Sterling man is wanted for home invasion on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

Sterling Police Department says the man is 24-year-old Cyle T. Poff.

Poff is 6’3″ in height, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, in Sterling, where police say a male victim was battered.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Poff is asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the nearest law enforcement authority.

To remain anonymous, call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.