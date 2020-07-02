Police looking for man in connection with deadly Princeton, Illinois shooting incident

Police are currently searching for Davijon Robinson, a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting incident that happened around 4:15 p.m. in Princeton, Illinois Wednesday evening. (Princeton Police Department Facebook page, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department, one victim has succumbed to their injuries.

Another victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are actively searching for the suspects in another jurisdiction along with assistance from the Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff, Bureau County Sheriff and Kewanee Police Department.

Officers ask that anyone with credible information regarding this incident and the whereabouts of Davijon Robinson please contact the police department at the number mentioned below.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced via Facebook that an investigation is currently underway after a shooting incident happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hillview Drive.

Police are looking for a black or dark-colored Nissan Altima with a white male driver.

They say the passenger is a black male with a white t-shirt, and he is armed with a gun.

Davijon Robinson is currently the person of interest.

“We need to locate them so we can talk to them,” said the Princeton Police Department in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. “We would appreciate any help from the public in locating them.”

According to another Facebook post made by the police department, Robinson is “hiding in Kewanee somewhere at this time.”

Officers ask that anyone with more information regarding this incident please contact the Princeton Police Department at 815-872-2351.

This is a developing story.