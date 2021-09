UPDATE: The teen has been located. The Moline Police Department thanks the community for your assistance.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Moline Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Leo was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes. He is roughly 5-foot-8 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Leo’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.