Police looking for missing teen

The Morrison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Picture of Lorilee Hutson, 16, taken on the morning of April 16.

Lorilee Lane Hutson, 16, was last seen on Friday, April 16 around 2:45 p.m.

Lorilee is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing 145-160 pounds, with long, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a scar at the end of her right elbow.

Lorilee also has braces with the top row white and the bottom row silver.

Lorilee was last seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt with “USAF” in black lettering on the front, blue jeans and Adidas shoes. She also has an Under Armour backpack that is black and gray camouflage with red trim.

At this point in the investigation, it appears Lorilee left home voluntarily.

