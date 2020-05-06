Police looking for stolen golf cart

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a golf cart that was reported stolen from rural Hanover on May 5.

According to the report, an unknown suspect entered the property on May 3 and stole a white 2000 Club Cart golf cart.

The golf cart is described as having a decal on the front of the roof saying “Bada Bing,” a front windshield and a rear-facing seating area.

Anyone with information leading to the recovery of this golf cart is urged to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.