1  of  5
Breaking News
Illinois and Iowa each have deadliest day due to COVID-19; Rock Island County adds 25 cases Serious crash on I-88 near Joslin Pritzker announces a five-phase regional plan to reopen Illinois Iowa passes 200 deaths, 10,000 COVID-19 cases Government Bridge closing Thursday
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Police looking for stolen golf cart

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a golf cart that was reported stolen from rural Hanover on May 5.

According to the report, an unknown suspect entered the property on May 3 and stole a white 2000 Club Cart golf cart.

The golf cart is described as having a decal on the front of the roof saying “Bada Bing,” a front windshield and a rear-facing seating area.

Anyone with information leading to the recovery of this golf cart is urged to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss