Police make arrest in arson case involving truck

A 38-year-old Savanna, Ill., woman has been arrested in connection with a Clinton arson case involving a truck.

Marari Jean Boardman was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with a vehicle fire shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 8 on the 1500 block of Crestline Drive, an arrest affidavit says. Boardman faces charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Firefighters found a 2014 gray Ford F-150 with fire “consuming” the box and passenger compartment of the truck, which was parked in a driveway about four feet from an attached garage, the affidavit says.

The truck’s owner said he heard an explosion and went to his garage, opened the door and saw the truck on fire.

A neighbor’s security video shows a woman walk to the front of the home about 4:45 a.m., the affidavit says.

Boardman, who is being held in Clinton County Jail, has pleaded not guilty and has demanded a speedy trial. Pretrial conferences are set for Nov. 18 in Clinton County Court.

Clinton Police continue the investigation and ask that anyone with information call Clinton Police at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. John Davis.