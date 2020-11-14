Police make arrest in fatal shooting Wednesday

Burlington, Iowa, police arrested a suspect Saturday in a death investigation after two people were found shot Wednesday.

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South 10th Street, police responded to a report of gunfire, a news release says.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a residence where Riley Degn Smith, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Burlington and West Burlington police departments arrested Kevin R. Lee, 26, of Burlington, at Great River Medical Center.

Lee faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class A felony. He was being held Saturday at the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond pending a court appearance.

An autopsy was scheduled for Smith on Saturday at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.