Police make arrests over the weekend in connection with guns

Over the weekend, Galesburg Police made several gun-related arrests.

On Saturday, officers found a suspicious vehicle in a private lot that had been parked there for hours, police say in a news release. The driver and lone occupant of the car was Trevor J. Pierce, 35. Pierce was wanted on a warrant for drug possession.

Upon placing Pierce under arrest, police saw the barrel of a handgun sticking out from under the driver seat. The gun was loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Pierce was found to be a convicted felon with a prior conviction for possession of a firearm, the release says. Pierce was taken to the Knox County Jail and processed for the warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South Academy Street. Officers saw a vehicle with numerous bullet holes leaving the scene.

The investigation showed a shooting incident occurred between the occupants of the vehicle and subjects in an apartment. Three search warrants were executed as a result of the investigation. Three pistols and an AK pistol that fired rifle rounds were recovered.

Suspects arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and other related charges include:

Treykeece Wilson, 22

Phillip Weah, 24

Quadril Lawal, 23

On Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle for running a red light. Alan Davis, 51, was the driver and owner of the vehicle. Davis was on supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of a firearm by a felon. Police searched Davis and the vehicle, and found a loaded 9mm Ruger under the driver’s seat.

Davis was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and other related charges. He was held on a warrant for the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release says.