Police: Man grabbed, threatened woman in Walgreens

After police say he sexually assaulted a woman in a store, an Illinois man was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

Lloyd Morrison, 25, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., faces a charge of third-degree sex abuse, a Class C felony. He was being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Police say Morrison grabbed a woman’s groin without her consent shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday in Walgreens, 1805 Brady St., Davenport. He also told her he would rape her.

The incident was recorded on video. Morrison and the woman do not know each other.

Morrison’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 13.