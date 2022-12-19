A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart.

On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about a man who was concealing items. Officers observed live video and identified the man as Jesse Joseph Dodge. Officers knew Dodge had a warrant for his arrest, and the warrant was confirmed with Dispatch. Officers watched Dodge leave the store through the General Merchandise exit door, passing all points of sale. Officers attempted to stop Dodge before he entered the driver’s seat of a 2005 GMC pickup truck. Officers opened the driver’s door of the vehicle and gave Dodge multiple commands to step out of the vehicle, but he did not comply. Dodge put the vehicle in reverse and struck the bumper of a legally parked 2018 GMC pickup truck in the parking lot. Officers attempted to remove Dodge from the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers were struck with the open driver door and thrown onto a patrol car’s hood when Dodge reversed the vehicle while trying to elude officers. Dodge left the parking lot driving eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Courtesy West Burlington Police Department

Officers initiated a pursuit with their lights and sirens activated and pursued Dodge down multiple streets throughout the cities of West Burlington and Burlington. Dodge made multiple traffic infractions and drove at speeds of over 80 mph down Sunnyside Avenue. Officers made multiple spike-strip attempts to stop Dodge’s vehicle during the pursuit. Dodge lost control of the truck in the intersection of Charles Street and Sunnyside Avenue, causing the truck to slide sideways into a ditch. He drove out of the ditch and used the front of his vehicle to ram the front of a Burlington K9 patrol car occupied by two officers and a K9. Dodge then put his truck in reverse and struck the front of an occupied West Burlington patrol car. He drove over the curb near the ATM located at the intersection of North Roosevelt Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue. Dodge’s vehicle came to a stop in the ATM’s circular drive due to the vehicle overheating and two flat tires. Officers gave Dodge multiple commands to exit the vehicle, but he did not comply. The vehicle doors were locked, forcing officers to break the driver’s and passenger’s side windows to remove Dodge from the driver’s side door. One officer received a hand laceration while extracting Dodge from the vehicle.

Dodge is charged with felony eluding, possession of controlled substance third offense, interference with official acts – causing bodily injury, interference with official acts, five charges of assault on a peace officer – no injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, ineligible to carry weapons, theft in the third degree and trespass first offense. Dodge was also issued multiple traffic citations.

The West Burlington Police Department was assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, Burlington Fire Department, Beckman’s Towing and the Iowa State Patrol.