Police: Man resisted arrest, reached for knife before being tased

Police say a man was reaching for a knife while fighting with officers Friday before being tased.

The Galesburg Police Department arrested Tyler P. Lytle, 27, and charged him with felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Police say Lytle was observed driving a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

After he was stopped, police say “Lytle attempted to get away from the officers and fought, trying several times to get his hands into his pockets. Lytle was taken into custody with the use of a taser and was not injured. In the pocket Lytle was reaching into was a 5 inch throwing knife. Methamphetamine was later located in the vehicle. Lytle is a convicted felon.”