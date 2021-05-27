Police: Man was shot, injured by bullets Wednesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed one man was shot and sent to the hospital following Wednesday night’s report of gunfire.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

EARLIER UPDATE: An investigation is underway after gunfire rang out in a Davenport neighborhood late Wednesday.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the area of 34th Street at Marquette Park.

Our crew saw officers looking for evidence, and one woman was taken into custody.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.