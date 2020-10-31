Police: Man with drugs ran from traffic stop, left his little girl behind

After police say he ran from a traffic stop and left his daughter in a vehicle, a Davenport man in possession of numerous drugs was being held Friday on $10,000 bond.

Dantawn Cole, 28, of Davenport, was being held Friday in Scott County Jail to face numerous charges, including child endangerment, having no drug-tax stamp, and possession with intent to deliver, all felonies; and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, non-working brake lights, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and driving while barred.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Clark Street.

A red Chevy Trailblazer had a malfunctioning brake light. so officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot at the intersection.

Cole was exiting the driver’s-side seat of the vehicle when officers pulled in behind the it, and he ran. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

While he was being taken into custody, he was telling his daughter to run from the stop.

When he ran, his left his 8-year-old daughter unattended in the vehicle.

Officers returned to the vehicle and saw a plastic bag with marijuana sticking out of a backpack in plain view in the middle of seats in the vehicle.

They also could see there was no booster seat for the daughter where she was sitting in the middle row of seats.

Police found pills in the same bag left unattended next to the daughter.

The defendant gave consent to a vehicle search, and officers found, all in a black Nike bag in plain view:

a large clear plastic bag with 28.9 grams of marijuana

a small clear plastic bag with 4.05 grams of marijuana

a glass Mason Jar with 6.9 grams of marijuana

A clear plastic container with marijuana residue

24 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine

Xanax in the same clear plastic bag containing the pills

a black functioning digital scale

24 unused clear plastic bags

1.2 grams of marijuana in a folded white piece of wax paper.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6 in Scott County Court.