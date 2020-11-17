Police: Monday shooting suspect ran from scene, had pistol

An 18-year-old Davenport man is in custody after an incident involving gunfire Monday afternoon.

Here’s what happened, the arrest affidavit says:

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to the area of 600 S. Dittmer Street for a report of gunfire.

Rayshawn Jackson was seen running away from the scene of the shooting when officers arrived. He continued to run from squad cars and officers while they tried to stop him to investigate the shooting.

He “had to be physically taken to the ground to stop his fleeing.”

During a weapons pat-down of Jackson, officers found a Spring XDS 9 mm pistol in his waistband. The gun’s serial number was defaced and illegible.

Jackson does not have a weapons permit. He was being held Tuesday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail to face charges of interference with a firearm, a felony charge; and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 23 in Scott County Court.