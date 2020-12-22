Police: Motorized bicyclist riding wrong direction on one way dies after hitting car

Local News
UPDATE: Davenport Police say a motorized bicyclist riding the wrong direction on a one-way street died after striking a vehicle Monday night.

It happened in the 600 block of East 15th Street around 10:09 p.m.

Here is the full news release:

