Police: Motorized bicyclist riding wrong direction on one way dies after hitting car Local News Posted: Dec 22, 2020 / 09:50 AM CST / Updated: Dec 22, 2020 / 09:50 AM CST UPDATE: Davenport Police say a motorized bicyclist riding the wrong direction on a one-way street died after striking a vehicle Monday night. It happened in the 600 block of East 15th Street around 10:09 p.m. Here is the full news release: UPDATE: @DavenportPolice say a motorized bicyclist riding the wrong direction on a one-way street died after striking a vehicle Monday night. pic.twitter.com/tWheXlzfGP— Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 22, 2020