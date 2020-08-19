Police name 2 persons of interest in Trudy Appleby case

The Moline Police Department named two persons of interest Wednesday in the Trudy Appleby missing person investigation.

David L. Whipple, 59, of Colona and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, of Silvis, were named as persons of interest in a news release Wednesday.

Here is the full news release:

The Moline Police Department is releasing two additional ‘Persons of Interest’ in the Trudy Appleby missing person investigation.

On August 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their home in Moline. On the days leading up to Trudy’s disappearance, she had asked her father to go spend time with a friend who resided on Campbell’s Island. Trudy’s father did not allow her to go swimming, but phone records show she may have planned to go ahead with her swimming plans.

In August 2017, the Moline Police Department released information that a witness observed Trudy Appleby with William “Ed” Smith in a late model silver Chevrolet 4-door near Smith’s residence on Campbell’s Island on August 21, 1996, and listed William “Ed” Smith as a Person of Interest in the case. Smith is now deceased.

The Moline Police Department has developed two additional persons of interest in the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

David L. Whipple, 59-year-old, Colona, Illinois resident and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45-year-old, Silvis, Illinois resident have been developed as persons of interest in the Trudy Appleby investigation.

David Whipple is the son-in-law of William “Ed” Smith and Jamison Fisher is a lifelong family friend of the Smiths.

The Moline Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance regarding any information about William “Ed” Smith, David Whipple, and Jamison “Jamie” Fisher, and their involvement related to the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

The Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these individuals, the events on that day and the days immediately following to come forward and help bring justice for Trudy Appleby. Please do not assume that we know what you may know. No information is insignificant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or call us directly at 309-524-2140