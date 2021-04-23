Police name Missouri man ‘person involved’ in Thursday shooting that wounded 2 in Davenport

An 18-year-old Hannibal, Mo., man has been named as a “person involved” in a shooting that wounded two people Thursday afternoon in Davenport.

De’an Humphrey was being held Friday in Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond to face charges of interference with official acts – firearm, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Davenport police went to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers found Humphrey in the 1300 block of West 13th Street and identified him as a “person involved” with the shooting incident.

See video, photos of the scene in this Local 4 News story 2 shot in Davenport Thursday afternoon

“As patrol officers went out with the defendant, he took off running from uniformed officers,” the arrest affidavit said. Officers gave Humphrey verbal commands to stop, but he refused to do so.

He quickly was taken into custody about a block from where he took off.

Before he was taken into custody, he discarded a pink jacket he had been wearing and a 9 mm Taurus pistol with an extended magazine, the affidavit says. Both were found near a basement window of a residence in the area where Humphrey ran.

Humphrey doesn’t have a permit to carry in the state of Iowa.

Police later said two people were wounded by gunfire during the incident.

Further proceedings were scheduled for Tuesday and April 30 in Scott County Court.