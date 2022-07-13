East Moline Police seek a suspect involved in a shooting earlier this month.

Shortly before 2 a.m. July 9, East Moline Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th St., East Moline, a news release says. Officers were informed a victim had been taken to Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis, by private vehicle. A suspect ran off, police were told.

Officers found a crime scene outside the front door of the tavern, and processed it for evidence. East Moline Detectives responded and spoke to the victim at the hospital, where the victim was in stable condition with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release says.

The investigation revealed the suspect to be Stacy T. Smith, 37, of Moline. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, the release says.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith, who was not in custody as of Wednesday night, the release says.