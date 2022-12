The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is asked to call (319) 523-4371 and speak with Investigator Kari Conger. No further information is available at this time.