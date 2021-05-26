Police need help identifying suspects connected to early morning gunfire exchange

The Rock Island Police Department is searching for two suspects they say started shooting in a neighborhood early Wednesday.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of 20th Street, near 10th Avenue, on a report of shots fired.

According to police, a house was struck, but the occupants were not injured.

They add evidence was recovered at the scene, including video of two unidentified suspects.

Anyone with more information related to this incident is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.