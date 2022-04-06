Update: A missing teen has been found. We have no further details about where she was located.

Earlier: The Galesburg Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen.

Emalyn Gonzalez, 15, failed to return home from school on April 4. She is described as a hispanic female, 5’8″, 180lbs, dark brown hair with dark red highlights.

Gonzalez has family in the Galesburg and Kankakee, IL, areas.

MISSING: Emalyn Gonzalez (photo: Galesburg Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Emalyn Gonzalez, please contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

