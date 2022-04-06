Update: A missing teen has been found. We have no further details about where she was located.
Earlier: The Galesburg Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen.
Emalyn Gonzalez, 15, failed to return home from school on April 4. She is described as a hispanic female, 5’8″, 180lbs, dark brown hair with dark red highlights.
Gonzalez has family in the Galesburg and Kankakee, IL, areas.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Emalyn Gonzalez, please contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.
For more information, click here.