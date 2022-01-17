Police need your help identifying suspect in Sunday morning armed robbery at QC convenience store

The Rock Island Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Git’ N Go convenience store, located at 4319 6th Avenue occurred on Sunday, January 16 at approximately 8:42 a.m. –

A police report said two suspects arrived in what may be a newer model gray or silver colored Jeep Cherokee and parked on the east side of the store. One suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. A sum of cash was turned over to the suspect, after which the suspect left the store and got into the waiting vehicle, fleeing the area.

An armed robbery occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Git N Go gas station and convenience store, 4319 6th Ave., Rock Island. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly late-20s to 30s, with a dark complexion, 6`2″, 200-225 lbs, wearing a black mask, light gray hooded sweatshirt or beanie, gray/white/red plaid button up jacket shirt, and black gloves.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.