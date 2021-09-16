Police need your help with putting a stop to speeding

The Galesburg Police Department is asking drivers to be safer when passing through parts of the city.

Galesburg Chief of Police Russell Idle says the department has received numerous complaints from concerned citizens regarding traffic safety on North Seminary Street, between the Bickerdyke Bridge and Losey Street.

He adds a radar box was recently put in the area to count the number of vehicles and track speeds.

“The results from the radar survey indicated that we have a significant problem with speeding cars at this location,” said Idle in a news release. “The posted speed limit is 30 mph. This is a residential area with some businesses as well. Many cars were traveling over 40 mph, with some cars going as fast as 55 mph. These high speeds are dangerous for people traveling in vehicles, as well as those walking in the area.”

Idle asks all drivers to watch their speed, especially when traveling through the aforementioned area. He says those who fail to obey this order may be fined.

“The police department will be conducting increased radar speed enforcement at this location,” said Idle. “A ticket for speeding costs $164.00 and could cause your insurance rates to increase.”

Idle encourages the community to discuss this or any other public safety topics related to the city of Galesburg at the next Chief’s Corner event.

The meeting will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Pizza Ranch, 2590 N. Seminary St.