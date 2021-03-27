Police, neighbors gather Saturday at scene at apartment complex

A heavy police presence was at Woodland Apartments, 1900 block of Kimberly Road, Davenport, where an investigation began about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers remained on the scene at 4 p.m.
A crowd gathered as police, including crime scene technicians, inspected the area. A tow truck removed a vehicle from the apartment complex parking lot. At least six squad cars were at the scene.
We are in touch with officers and will update information, as it becomes available, on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.