Police officer transported to hospital after crash

A police officer was transported to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Davenport on Monday morning.

Police responded around 9:57 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a squad car in the 2800 block of West Locust Street.

Preliminary information indicated a police squad car was traveling westbound on Locust Street in the 2800 block when it was struck by a vehicle pulling onto Locust Street from Jebens Avenue.

The officer in the squad was transported to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident.

