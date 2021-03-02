Police officer who was injured and shot a man during exchange of gunfire identified

UPDATE: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Davenport police officer who was injured and shot a man during an exchange of gunfire last month in a parking lot near the corner of Kimberly Road and Division Street.

Officer Nathaniel Missimer was “the officer involved” in the incident around 5:43 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Kimberly Road on February 18, according to a news release.

The specifics of Missimer’s injuries have not been disclosed, other than that he was transported to a hospital and they were not considered life-threatening.

The man who was shot, Clarence Washington, was released from the hospital on February 23 and is “currently in custody on unrelated charges,” according to the news release.

According to the City of Davenport, Missimer began his law enforcement career with the federal government in Fairbanks, Alaska, as a Department of the Army Civilian Police Officer, then worked for the North Pole Police Department, the Tipton Police Department, the Wilton Police Department and Scott County Conservation before joining the Davenport Police Department in 2018.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man shot during an exchange of gunfire with police at a busy Davenport intersection Thursday has been identified.

Clarence Washington, 30, of Davenport, is currently listed in stable condition.

The injured Davenport police officer who was transported to Genesis with non-life threatening injuries was released. He will be named at a later date.

EARLIER UPDATE: A suspect and an officer were injured Thursday after an exchange of gunfire at a busy Davenport intersection.

The incident began earlier that day. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street after a report of an armed robbery of a person, says a news release from Davenport police.

Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect had taken off. Officers investigated and identified a suspect and associated vehicle.

Information about the suspect was shared with other law enforcement.

Then, shortly before 5:45 p.m., officers saw the suspect vehicle and driver in the area of Kimberly Road and Division Street.

Additional officers were requested and, after they arrived, the vehicle tried to take off. While squad cars converged on the vehicle, it struck a squad car and became stuck on a snow bank, where the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire.

Officers secured the scene and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was provided initial medical treatment at the scene and was transported to Genesis Medical Center.

The officer involved also was transported from the scene, received medical treatment and was released.

In accordance with department policy, the involved officer, whose name was not released late Thursday, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police investigated a car, crashed into a snowbank, that was riddled with bullet holes shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.

Police Chief Paul Sikorski told Local 4 News, first on the scene, that no police officers were injured. Our Local 4 News crew saw an ambulance speeding away from the scene with its emergency lights and siren on.

The car’s windshield has about a dozen bullet holes. The crime-scene tape essentially roped off half the parking while officers in at least six squad cars investigated the area.