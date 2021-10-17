Police officers, firefighters to be honored during awards ceremony

First responders were honored at the 38th annual Civic Awards Night ceremony, hosted by the Rock Island Knights of Columbus, in 2018. (Andrea Medina, OurQuadCities.com)

The Rock Island Knights of Columbus are hosting their first awards ceremony since 2019.

Each year, the organization recognizes a City of Rock Island police officer and firefighter who are chosen by their peers as honorees for outstanding service.

The Knights were unable to hold an awards ceremony in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year, they’re making up for it by honoring two police officers and two firefighters during the 41st annual Civic Awards Night Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island.

Social hour will begin 5 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6 p.m. and award presentations once dinner has concluded.

A special program will be presented by local elementary school students, and entertainment will also be provided.

The cost for the event is $20 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under, payable at the door.

Officer Zach Costas will be awarded as 2020 Police Officer of the Year, and Andrew Lawler will be awarded as 2021 Police Officer of the Year.

Lieutenant Jason Leemans will be awarded as 2020 Firefighter of the Year, and Firefighter Darwin Burton will be awarded as 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

“The City of Rock Island is proud of the excellent customer service provided by its public safety professionals day in and day out,” said Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey in a news release. “Having Officer Costas, Officer Lawler, Lieutenant Leemans and Firefighter Burton honored by a community group reinforces this level of commitment to service, and the City is extremely proud of all of these honorees.”