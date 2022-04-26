Five new Davenport Police Department officers will be sworn-in at an upcoming Davenport City Council meeting.

According to a press release, Davenport mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following new police offers at the April 27 meeting:

Officer Daniel Hylton

Officer Steven Anderson

Officer Marcus Terry

Officer Michael Hogan

Officer Ryan Welzenbach

Dan Hylton was born and raised in Davenport. In 2008, Dan enlisted into the United States Army, where he served four years active duty, including a one-year deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2012, Dan returned to Davenport as an Army Reservist and continues to serve as a Medical Sergeant for the 339th Military Police Company. Dan was hired by the Davenport Fire Department in 2014, where he served seven years as a firefighter. He left the Davenport Fire Department in 2021 to become a Davenport Police Officer. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Dan was appointed Captain of the Class.

Officer Daniel Hylton (Davenport Police Department)

Steven Michael Anderson grew up in Bennett, IA, and graduated from Bennett High School in 1999. Steven received an Associate’s Degree from Muscatine Community College in 2002. He served the community of Bennett as a volunteer fireman for ten years. Steven enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Steven was appointed Sergeant of the Class.

Officer Steven Anderson (Davenport Police Department)

Marcus Terry grew up in Davenport and graduated from Central High School in 2004. After high school, Marcus coached football and basketball for Central High School and its youth program. He also coached Central’s Strength and Conditioning Program for all sports. Marcus joined the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Drum, NY, where he was a member of the 10th Mountain Light Infantry prior to becoming a Davenport Police Officer.

Officer Marcus Terry (Davenport Police Department)

Mike Hogan is originally from Chicago. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Public Relations from Marquette University in 2013. Since graduation, Mike has worked for several hospitality companies in both operations and social media capacities. He’s eager to start his career serving his community as a Davenport Police Officer.

Officer Michael Hogan (Davenport Police Department)

Ryan Welzenbach grew up in Davenport and graduated from North Scott High School in 2010. In 2012, Ryan joined the Iowa Army National Guard as an Infantryman. He has served for the past ten years earning the rank of Sergeant. Ryan plans to continue his service to retirement. Ryan has always aspired to be a police officer and is excited to start his career.

Officer Ryan Welzenbach (Davenport Police Department)

The swearing-in ceremony is Wednesday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. at the Davenport City Hall Council Chambers, located at 226 West 4th Street, Davenport. For more information on the Davenport Police Department, click here.