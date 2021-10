Police were at a reported head-on crash late Tuesday in Rock Island. (photo by Katrina Rose.)



At least two people were injured in what was reportedly a head-on collision late Tuesday in Rock Island.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and 5th Avenue.

Our Local 4 News crew saw two people being treated at the scene. Both cars had extensive damage.

At least two people were treated after a late-night crash Tuesday in Rock Island. (photo by Katrina Rose.)

We do not know the extent of injuries, or whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.