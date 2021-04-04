Police on scene of crash early Sunday on Brady Street

Davenport Police were on the 800 block of Brady Street early Sunday after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police speak with witnesses and people involved in the accident, which happened about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An officer at the scene said no one was hurt.

A witness who asked that we not use his name spoke with Local 4 News:

“So we were going up the hill northbound on Brady when another vehicle pulled over because there was two other people pushing a motorcycle that ran out of gas up the hill,” the witness said.

A car pulled over to the side, put on its hazard lights and slowed down, because “a bunch of cars” was coming up the hill, the witness said.

The driver in the Jeep hit the brakes when the white Cadillac rear-ended the Jeep, said the witness. “We saw it all go down.”

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed.