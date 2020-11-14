Police on scene of interstate rollover

Police were on the scene of a rollover crash about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 exchange.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene. When we arrived, East Moline police and Illinois state troopers were helping to direct traffic.
We do not know whether there were injuries or the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.