Police on scene of fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday evening

Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of the Chicken Shack, 2961 11th St,, Rock Island, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said one person is deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Local 4 News crews, first on the scene, saw crime scene tape was up across 11th Street to the McDonald’s. A white car, with at least six bullet holes in the windshield and one in the front passenger window, was smashed up against the front of the store, Bricks have fallen from the store onto the car.

Rock Island County deputies, Rock Island police and Illinois State police are at UnityPoint – Trinity, Rock Island, where a gathering of upset people is outside the emergency-room entrance.

The area was blocked from traffic. Moline police assisted multiple Rock Island officers at the scene. Previously, Rock Island County deputies and Milan police also were assisting. Eleventh street was blocked off at 31st Avenue going north.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal are on the scene at the convenience store.

A crowd of people, some visibly angry, has gathered. At least eight officers kept a close eye on the crowd.

Some officers continued to go in and out of the convenience store while other canvassed the neighborhood.

Large police presence at the Kum & Shop in Rock Island at 31st Avenue and 11th Street. Officers from Rock Island County Police, Rock Island City Police and Moline Police. pic.twitter.com/h7mA63SNNc — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) April 2, 2021

The scene has calmed a bit, but still a heavy police presence. Plenty of people gathered out here. pic.twitter.com/4J81DbIoMB — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) April 2, 2021