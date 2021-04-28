Police on scene of reported gunfire Wednesday

Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw officers search the area and talk with neighbors.

No injuries had been reported as of 5;30 p.m. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they are available.

