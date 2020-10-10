Police on the scene at Davenport Kwik Shop robbery late Friday

Local 4 News was the only station at a robbery at a Kwik Shop, 2805 Telegraph Road, Davenport, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Emergency responders tended to one person at the scene, where multiple squad cars and an ambulance were on hand. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and a crime technician took photos inside and outside the store.

A clerk was checked but was not transported from the scene.

Police had few details shortly before midnight but confirmed the incident was a robbery.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide details when they are available.