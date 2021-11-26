Police: Vehicle strikes pedestrian Friday night

A pedestrian was treated for injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Davenport.

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. just north of 53rd Street on Jersey Ridge Road.

Police could not specify the extent of injuries or release the name of the injured person, who was transported to a hospital. A person who may have been involved as the driver talked with officers at the scene.

Police are on the scene after a report of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on the 5500 block of Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/iRqGXdkEY0 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 27, 2021