Police: Vehicle strikes pedestrian Friday night

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A pedestrian was treated for injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Davenport.

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. just north of 53rd Street on Jersey Ridge Road.

Police could not specify the extent of injuries or release the name of the injured person, who was transported to a hospital. A person who may have been involved as the driver talked with officers at the scene.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories