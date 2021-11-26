Police: Vehicle strikes pedestrian Friday night

A pedestrian was treated for injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Davenport.
Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. just north of 53rd Street on Jersey Ridge Road.
Police could not specify the extent of injuries or release the name of the injured person, who was transported to a hospital. A person who may have been involved as the driver talked with officers at the scene.
Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.