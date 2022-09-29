Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday.

“In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag checks will be conducted at major events,” the post says. “In partnership with the Moline Police Department, people entering major events such as the football game on September 30th will be subject to a security bag search.”

The search will be no different than routine searches at other local and national events, the post says.

“While we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, the ability to provide the safest and most enjoyable events is important to our district. As a reminder, the new procedures for middle and upper elementary school students attending home high school football games will be in effect this Friday.”

To be admitted into Browning Field, all middle school and elementary students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or a responsible adult. During the game, elementary students must be seated with their parent/guardian or a responsible adult, according to the post.

According to the post, middle school students may be seated in the middle school student section or may sit with a parent/guardian or other responsible adult.