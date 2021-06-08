Police: Mail carrier stole, used Menard’s rebate check

A mail carrier in Wapello faces a theft charge after police say she stole a Menard’s credit voucher then used it at a Muscatine store.

Kami Fry, 33, of Wapello, faces a charge of fifth-degree theft for the value of a credit check used April 28 in the amount of $203.22, court documents say.

Shortly after 6 p.m. May 7, a Wapello Police officer received a report about the theft of a voucher issued April 15 and mailed to a Wapello woman, an arrest affidavit says.

The officer spoke with the woman, who said she had been in contact with Menard’s rebate center about the rebate she did not receive. She told the officer the rebate was issued April 15, and mailed to her address, and was used in the Muscatine store on April 28, an arrest affidavit says.

The woman said she did not receive or use the rebate.

The next week, the officer spoke with a front-end store manager for Menard’s in Muscatine.

On May 15, the officer received a record of the date, time and register the rebate check was used, as well as still photos from surveillance video showing a blond-haired woman pushing a cart with two large flowerpots and several bags of mulch out the door.

The woman can be seen going to a silver SUV.

On May 18, another officer identified the woman as Kami Fry. The first officer went to her home, where the vehicle there matched the one in the photo. Additionally, Fry had a yellow flowerpot at the front of her home that matched the pots in the still photo.

The officer saw Fry delivering mail in a truck, and asked to meet with her later at the police department.

Fry verified the photos show her and her vehicle in the parking lot.

“Kami denied any fault or participation in the use of the check,” the affidavit says. “Kami stated that she is going to lose her job and asked when I was going to tell them,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Because of the seriousness of the accusations and Fry’s job being on the line if she is charged and convicted, the officer told her Menard’s would be provided with all the information.

Fry is set to appear in Louisa County Court on June 16.