UPDATE: (May 24, 2022 – 4:45 p.m.) One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There was a heavy police presence at Castlewood Apartments in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon, May 24, after a report of gunfire. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Heavy police presence at Castlewood Apartments, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/TvTRqJ4bbA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 24, 2022