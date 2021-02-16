Police presence at scene of possible injury at apartment Tuesday evening

A heavy police presence in response to a woman who may have been injured continued Tuesday evening at an apartment on the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the site shortly after 5 p.m. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, also arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and saw a fire engine leaving the area.

Police transported at least one person in a squad car.

Detectives are in the apartment. Several people on the scene were crying and hugging each other outside.

Police asked people to stay away from the scene and on the other side of the crime-scene tape that has been put up in the area.

A friend who asked to remain anonymous told Local 4 News he called for a welfare check on the woman who lives in the apartment with a relative. She owns the Mama Bahama’s Tees & Sweats store in NorthPark Mall, the friend said.