Man arrested on murder charge in Colona

UPDATE: A man was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Colona on Wednesday.

The Colona Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a dead body.

Steven L. Scott, 56, of Colona was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

An investigation is under way by officers from the Colona Police Department, the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, the Henry County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colona Police Department at 309-792-1511 or contact the Henry County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-227-2324 or 309-937-2324.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigation units and the Colona Police Department are at a home in Colona.

It’s happening in the 1100 block of Oak Drive in Colona.

Police did not disclose to a Local 4 News crew on the scene since earlier this morning what was happening, but said a news release is coming.

