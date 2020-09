A large law-enforcement presence, including Davenport police, Scott County deputies, and Iowa State Patrol, remained in the area of the 300 block of Paul Revere Place, Davenport, about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of gunfire.

There were no apparent injuries. Crime-scene tape has been placed between two apartments on Paul Revere.

